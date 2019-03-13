Dr. Robert Burnstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Burnstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Burnstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI.
Dr. Burnstein works at
Locations
Associates In Psychiatry43157 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 997-9619Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 11:45am
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive experience. Attentive and interactive with my needs. Thank you Dr Burnstein
About Dr. Robert Burnstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1295827350
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnstein works at
Dr. Burnstein has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnstein.
