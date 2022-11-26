Dr. Robert Burke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Burke, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Burke works at
Scottsdale Healthcare Corp.10200 N 92nd St Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 882-7450
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Thorough and understandable explanations of my current health status. Appointment was timely and the remote checkin and payment was efficient.
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Rutgers University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Burke has seen patients for Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Burke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burke.
