Dr. Robert Burger, MD
Dr. Robert Burger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Ltd.6480 Harrison Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 354-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Burger is a very caring doctor. I live four hours away and he went out of his way to call me at home to make arrangements for my son to be seen one day and have surgery the next so that we would not have to make multiple trips. He also took time to pray with my son before surgery. My son felt very comfortable while under his care. He took time to thoroughly explain the procedure and gave plenty of opportunity for questions.
About Dr. Robert Burger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134119910
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
