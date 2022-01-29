Dr. Robert Bundy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bundy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bundy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bundy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Willimantic, CT. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve University|University Hosps
Dr. Bundy works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-7279
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bundy?
Dr. Bundy was efficient, took time to listen, asked appropriate questions. Caring.Ralph Mansell
About Dr. Robert Bundy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Spanish
- 1962400630
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University|University Hosps
- Case Western Reserve University|University Hosps
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bundy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bundy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bundy works at
Dr. Bundy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bundy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bundy speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.