Dr. Robert Buly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Buly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Buly works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Buly MD
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1971
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr Buly is a Miracle worker. Dr Buly did what no other orthopedic Surgeon would do for me. Way overdue is a HUGE thank you to Dr Buly and Elaine…
    Madeline DeGregorio — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Buly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1588610893
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Buly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buly works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buly’s profile.

    Dr. Buly has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Buly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

