Dr. Bulger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bulger, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bulger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Bulger works at
Locations
U S Anesthesia Partners of Texas PA9301 N Central Expy Ste 685, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 389-9130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Bulger for 2 years after being referred to him from my spine doctor after having had a spinal fusion. I began seeing him for nerve pain in my legs from RA and Fibromyalgia. He's very sensitive to my concerns and has great bedside manner. His staff are Amazing, and extremely professional. I can't say enough good things about him. Great group and highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Bulger, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bulger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bulger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bulger has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bulger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bulger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bulger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bulger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bulger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.