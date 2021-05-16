Dr. Robert Buechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Buechler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Buechler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Buechler works at
Locations
Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic18220 State Highway 249 Ste 155, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 469-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Renaissance Physicians Organization (RPO)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buechler is very knowledgeable and professional. He discussed all my options answered all my questions.
About Dr. Robert Buechler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Rice University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buechler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buechler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buechler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Buechler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buechler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buechler speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Buechler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buechler.
