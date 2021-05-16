Overview

Dr. Robert Buechler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Buechler works at Houston Ear, Nose, & Throat Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.