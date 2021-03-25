Dr. Robert Bucelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bucelli, MD
Dr. Robert Bucelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Red Bud Regional Hospital.
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
Neurology Of Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Ste 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-6981
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Red Bud Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely prepared and thorough. Listens, speaks clearly. I agree with the reviewer who said he’s a “kind soul”. You will not get better care than here from everyone including Dr. B. Cannot say enough about everyone involved in my care.
- Neurology
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Bucelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucelli has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucelli.
