Dr. Robert Bruno, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Bruno, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bruno, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1008 Commons Way Bldg G, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 818-0700
2
Fresenius Kidney Care Brick Boulevard150 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 477-2247
3
Physicians' Surgicenter LLC1 Plaza Dr, Toms River, NJ 08757 Directions (732) 505-0637
4
Jersey Coast Nephrology1541 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruno?
Office staff was very friendly and efficient. Dr. Bruno took his time and explained everything to me. I was very happy with this initial visit
About Dr. Robert Bruno, DO
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods.