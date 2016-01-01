Dr. Brumberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Brumberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Brumberg, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Brumberg works at
Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates P.A.2631 Centennial Blvd Ste 100, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8539
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Brumberg, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417037193
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brumberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brumberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brumberg works at
Dr. Brumberg has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brumberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brumberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brumberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brumberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brumberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.