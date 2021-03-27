Overview

Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bruce works at Urology Austin in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.