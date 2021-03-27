See All Urologists in Round Rock, TX
Dr. Robert Bruce, MD

Urology
3.7 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bruce works at Urology Austin in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Austin
    16040 Park Valley Dr Ste 111 Bldg A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 276-4483
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Urology Austin - Cedar Park
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 101 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Bruce, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1356323448
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bruce accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bruce has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

