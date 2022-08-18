See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Show Low, AZ
Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brownsberger works at Arizona Pain in Show Low, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Pain - Show Low Clinic
    2451 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400
  2. 2
    Arizona Pain - Flagstaff Clinic
    705 N Leroux St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 563-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brownsberger?

    Aug 18, 2022
    I have seen him for many years and see his PA often. When pills don’t work he suggests alternatives.
    Pat Policastro — Aug 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brownsberger to family and friends

    Dr. Brownsberger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brownsberger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194795385
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • V A Central California Healthcare System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brownsberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brownsberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brownsberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brownsberger has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownsberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownsberger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownsberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brownsberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brownsberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Brownsberger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.