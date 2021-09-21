Dr. Brownlow Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Brownlow Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Brownlow Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brownlow Jr works at
Locations
Cape Fear Retinal Associates1104 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 332-3560
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brownlow has built the top notch retinal service in Wilmington. In more recent time, two more Dr. have been added. I've had the privilege of the services of all three. I totally recommend all three.
About Dr. Robert Brownlow Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1568425403
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brownlow Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brownlow Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brownlow Jr has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brownlow Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brownlow Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brownlow Jr.
