Dr. Robert Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
About Dr. Robert Brown, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1942287032
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.