Dr. Robert Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from East Tennessee State University James H Quillon College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialist of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-3338
-
2
Virginia Urology2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 930-8605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 944-9874Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Suffering from kidney stones, Dr. Brown and Chris performed lithotripsy successfully. It was a painless procedure under anesthesia which he explained fully to me in understandable terms. He was very kind and reassuring.
About Dr. Robert Brown, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Health & Hospital System
- Southwestern Medical School at Dallas
- East Tennessee State University James H Quillon College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
