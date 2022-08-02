Dr. Robert Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
-
1
Rocky Mountain Pain Solutions300 Union Blvd Ste 600, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 456-8868
-
2
Mile High Regenerative and Pain Therapy12596 W Bayaud Ave Ste 205, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 945-4790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Brown takes the time to make sure he helps you. I have know him for years and have had shots in my back for about 3 years. Dr. Browm is very careful. His staff are nice.
About Dr. Robert Brown, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487630059
Education & Certifications
- University Tex
- University Tex
- University Tex
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.