Overview

Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Brown Jr works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.