Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hepatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
-
2
CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
3
Upper East Side1305 York Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown Jr?
Returned to Dr. Brown when needed a second opinion after not having been to him in about 15 years. Was the same Doctor I remembered: considerate, good listener, clear explainer. Explained treatment plan and made sure I was on board and understood the plan and why. There was virtually no wait nor did I get a feeling of being rushed. The appointment was efficient and also thorough.
About Dr. Robert Brown Jr, MD
- Hepatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1396782629
Education & Certifications
- University of California - San Francisco|University Of California-San Francisco
- Beth Israel - Deaconess MC
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Harvard
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown Jr works at
Dr. Brown Jr has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.