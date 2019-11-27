Overview

Dr. Robert Brousse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Brousse works at Medical Plaza EN/T Physicians in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.