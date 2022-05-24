Dr. Robert Bronstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bronstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bronstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bronstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Rochester
Dr. Bronstein works at
Locations
-
1
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
-
2
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bronstein?
Dr. Bronstein is a genius. He is the best doctor who I ever had. Did a great surgery on my left knee. Everything was smooth and great. Amazing person!
About Dr. Robert Bronstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235174269
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester
- UMDNJ
- Colgate University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bronstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bronstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bronstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bronstein works at
Dr. Bronstein has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bronstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bronstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bronstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bronstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bronstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.