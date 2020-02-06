See All Neurosurgeons in West Palm Beach, FL
Neurosurgery
50 years of experience
Dr. Robert Brodner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Brodner works at Grabel Spine in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Grabel Spine
    1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 5900, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2020
    Amazing Doctor. I had spine surgery and have been free of pain since I even went to a specialist in New York first, and he told me to go to Dr. Brodner!
    About Dr. Robert Brodner, MD

    Neurosurgery
    50 years of experience
    English
    1427035393
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Brodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Brodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Brodner works at Grabel Spine in West Palm Beach, FL.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

