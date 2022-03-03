See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (171)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Brobst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine - MD and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Brobst works at Brobst Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics - Robert Brobst, M.D. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Brobst Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics - Robert Brobst, M.D.
    4800 Hedgcoxe Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 898-8476
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Methodist McKinney Hospital
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Allergic Reaction
Facial Fracture
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Allergic Reaction

Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 171 ratings
    Patient Ratings (171)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 03, 2022
    dr. bo has excellent bedside manner and really ensures you feel comfortable. he is very thorough when explaining the procedures and is happy to answer any questions you may have.
    Claire D. — Mar 03, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Brobst, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659520906
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr. Perkins (Private Practice)|Otolaryngology, Head And Neck Surgeon - University of Illinois at Chicago Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Residency
    • Meridian Plastic Surgeons|University Of Illinois College Of Med At Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine - MD
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Brobst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brobst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brobst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brobst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brobst works at Brobst Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics - Robert Brobst, M.D. in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brobst’s profile.

    171 patients have reviewed Dr. Brobst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brobst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brobst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brobst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

