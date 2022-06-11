Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Britanisky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with New York Hospital Cornell University Med Center
Dr. Britanisky works at
Locations
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Britanisky is a very competent, thorough, professional physician who provides excellent care. He answered questions and was efficient and kind to both of us. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1093775926
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Britanisky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Britanisky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Britanisky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Britanisky has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Britanisky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Britanisky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Britanisky.
