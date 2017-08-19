Dr. Robert Bristow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bristow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bristow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bristow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Bristow works at
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN University Associates - Long Beach2810 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 933-2824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Limited To Official University Duties On101 The City Dr S Bldg 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to give Dr. Bristow a raving review. He is my Superstar! I'm alive today because of his immense wisdom and incredible knowledge in treating ovarian cancer (8 yr survivor - stage 3C). Dr. Bristow is extra special because he also has a terrific bedside manner, unlike many other gynecological surgeons. I'm so grateful that my sister did a lot of research beforehand and found him. He's the best! I'm in good hands!
About Dr. Robert Bristow, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427016039
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
