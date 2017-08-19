Overview

Dr. Robert Bristow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Bristow works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Gynecologic Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.