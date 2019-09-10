Dr. Robert Brinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Brinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Associates7080 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 271-1205Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinson?
Dr. Brinson and his staff are amazing. He’s very knowledgeable and will get to the root of any issue. He’s helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Robert Brinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487741237
Education & Certifications
- U Fla Affil Hosps
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinson works at
Dr. Brinson has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.