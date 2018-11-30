Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Bridwell works at
Locations
Bent Tree Family Physicians PA3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 600, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 377-8800
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Total Orthopedics Sport & Spine7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 727-9995Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see him with major shoulder pain and a week later it is amazing the difference that he made. I would recommend him for all your orthopedic needs.
About Dr. Robert Bridwell, MD
- Orthopedics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700118890
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Bridwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridwell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridwell works at
Dr. Bridwell has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridwell.
