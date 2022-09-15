Dr. Robert Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bridge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Locations
Integrated Medical Services3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 788-0088
Paradise Valley19636 N 27th Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 788-0088
Center For Dermatology18699 N 67th Ave Ste 220, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 788-0088
Glendale Office6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 2500, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 788-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bridge is world class in both his competence and his communication with patients. We have used other ENTs and Dr. Bridge is definitely a cut above.
About Dr. Robert Bridge, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Kansas Med Center
- St Luke's Hosp
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bridge has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
