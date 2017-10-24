See All Allergists & Immunologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. Robert Bressler, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Bressler, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Trigg County Hospital.

Dr. Bressler works at Central Tennessee ENT in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Hopkinsville, KY, Murray, KY and Paris, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Tennessee Ear Nose & Throat Plc
    787 Weatherly Dr Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 906-1166
  2. 2
    Ken Tenn Medical, PSC
    114 Keeton Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 886-0829
  3. 3
    Ken Tenn Medical
    2957 Us Highway 641 N, Murray, KY 42071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 886-8029
  4. 4
    Ken Tenn Medical, PSC
    300 Hospital Cir Ste 104, Paris, TN 38242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 886-0829

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jennie Stuart Medical Center
  • Trigg County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bressler?

    Oct 24, 2017
    Great doctor, I started having allergic reactions all of a sudden and was referred to Dr. Bressler, I'm very happy with the care that I have received and his staff is very helpful.
    Clarksville, Tn. — Oct 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bressler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Bressler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bressler to family and friends

    Dr. Bressler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bressler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Bressler, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Bressler, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790750636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NIH
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bressler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bressler has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bressler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bressler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Bressler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.