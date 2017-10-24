Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bressler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bressler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Trigg County Hospital.
Dr. Bressler works at
Locations
Central Tennessee Ear Nose & Throat Plc787 Weatherly Dr Ste 200, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 906-1166
Ken Tenn Medical, PSC114 Keeton Dr, Hopkinsville, KY 42240 Directions (270) 886-0829
Ken Tenn Medical2957 Us Highway 641 N, Murray, KY 42071 Directions (270) 886-8029
Ken Tenn Medical, PSC300 Hospital Cir Ste 104, Paris, TN 38242 Directions (270) 886-0829
Hospital Affiliations
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Trigg County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, I started having allergic reactions all of a sudden and was referred to Dr. Bressler, I'm very happy with the care that I have received and his staff is very helpful.
About Dr. Robert Bressler, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790750636
Education & Certifications
- NIH
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bressler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bressler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bressler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bressler has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressler.
