Dr. Robert Bressler, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory Immunology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Trigg County Hospital.



Dr. Bressler works at Central Tennessee ENT in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Hopkinsville, KY, Murray, KY and Paris, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.