Dr. Breit III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Breit III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Breit III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Breit III works at
Locations
Bower Hill Pediatrics363 Vanadium Rd Ste 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 279-6697
Upmchvhs Cancer Center1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-2415
- 3 205 Millers Run Rd Ste 100, Bridgeville, PA 15017 Directions (412) 692-3145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best pediatrician ever, complete faith in him. His experience and bedside manner exceed all other physicians in my opinion. We are so fortunate that he is my children’s doctor.
About Dr. Robert Breit III, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breit III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breit III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breit III works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Breit III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breit III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breit III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breit III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.