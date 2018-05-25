See All Pediatricians in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Robert Breit III, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (13)
Dr. Robert Breit III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Breit III works at Bower Hill Pediatrics in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Coraopolis, PA and Bridgeville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Bower Hill Pediatrics
    Bower Hill Pediatrics
363 Vanadium Rd Ste 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15243
(412) 279-6697
    Upmchvhs Cancer Center
    1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 262-2415
    205 Millers Run Rd Ste 100, Bridgeville, PA 15017
(412) 692-3145

Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    May 25, 2018
    He is the best pediatrician ever, complete faith in him. His experience and bedside manner exceed all other physicians in my opinion. We are so fortunate that he is my children’s doctor.
    About Dr. Robert Breit III, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1659307684
