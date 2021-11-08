Dr. Bray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bray, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bray, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bray works at
Locations
Edward Carden MD Inc.13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 574-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Sarah S. Miller MD Inc.3501 Jamboree Rd Ste 1250, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 988-7800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years Dr. Bray has performed four surgeries on me and one on my wife. He first removed cervical stenosis from my neck in 2004, a condition that was causing a horrible sensation called Lhermitte's sign, as well as "electric" pain down my arms. After the surgery it was completely gone and has never returned. He also freed my nerves at L3-L5 which helped my leg pain improve substantially. This past year he performed two artificial disc replacements in my neck, and two levels of the same disc replacement in my wife. We're both pain free now and have nearly 100% improvement in our range of motion. I have sent five people I work with to Dr. Bray over the years -- all have reported that he literally "walks on water!" All had tremendous improvement. He's a neurosurgeon, but limits his practice to spine surgery, and has nearly 15,000 spine surgeries under his belt! You want a surgeon who does the same thing until he's perfected it, and THAT is Doctor Bray! I recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Robert Bray, MD
- Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Bray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bray works at
Dr. Bray speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.