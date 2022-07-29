Dr. Robert Brager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brager, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Brager works at
Locations
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat Associates - West End3450 Mayland Ct, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 373-6354Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Virginia Ear Nose and Throat7485 Right Flank Rd Ste 210, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 373-6339Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brager was very patient with my nervous mother. She is 78 years old and recently lost hearing due to impacted canals. Dr. Brager would explain what he was doing so that I could communicate the best I could to calm her nerves. He was patient, showed great care and took care of the impaction in one visit. This was a same day appt scheduled for us due to a cancellation which will now allow her to get some rest. The other Drs offices couldnt see her for at least a month.
About Dr. Robert Brager, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1568460087
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brager has seen patients for Otitis Media, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Brager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.