Dr. Robert Bragdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bragdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bragdon, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bragdon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Dr. Bragdon works at
Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Plastic Surgery Center1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6164Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Clair Health3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 572-6164
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bragdon?
I had a wonderful experience with Bragdon; I was referred by my sister she got her boobs done 18 years ago and they still look great! I got mine done and Bragdon and his staff make me feel so comfortable. I got them done in the summer 2020. I love them, they look great and I would highly recommend him. He helped pick a natural size for my body and make sure I felt comfortable
About Dr. Robert Bragdon, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1881649325
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bragdon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bragdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bragdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bragdon works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bragdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bragdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bragdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bragdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.