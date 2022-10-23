Dr. Robert Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brady, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
Dr. Brady works at
Locations
1
OrthoConnecticut Coastal Orthopedics - Westport323 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (833) 678-4628
2
Soundview Medcial761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 750-7400
3
Coastal Orthopaedics30 East Ave, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 845-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From start to finish a very enjoyable experience with the entire surgery process.
About Dr. Robert Brady, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1144229840
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
