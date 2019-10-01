Dr. Brady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Brady, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brady works at
Locations
-
1
Debbie Granick Lcsw Rn LLC8301 Maryland Ave Ste 330, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 721-3381
-
2
Bjc Behavioral Health Pharmacy1430 Olive St Ste 500, Saint Louis, MO 63103 Directions (314) 206-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He the best psychiatric doctor for anyone but he’s great with children.
About Dr. Robert Brady, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003820184
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
