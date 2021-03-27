Dr. Bradford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Bradford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bradford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Calhoun-liberty Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Bradford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute2000 Centre Pointe Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 309-0400
-
2
The Medical Center At Blountstown20454 NE Finley Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424 Directions (850) 309-0400
-
3
Advance Urology Institute119 W Hansell St, Thomasville, GA 31792 Directions (404) 682-4595
-
4
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Calhoun-liberty Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bradford?
He is amazing. He is knowledgeable, personable, and responsive. His bedside manner is excellent. Can’t say enough good things about him. He treated and operated on my brother for renal carcinoma. He’s the best!
About Dr. Robert Bradford, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1871557165
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradford works at
Dr. Bradford has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.