Dr. Robert Bracken, MD

Urology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Bracken, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Bracken works at UC Health General Surgery in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Urology Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    UC Physicians Office North
    7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8787
  2. 2
    Uc Health Physicians Office Clifton
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8787
  3. 3
    Uima Hepatology Laboratory
    231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-0983

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2019
    In 1993 I was diagnosed with rt renal cancer. I was told by 5 other specialists I’d die on the operating table do to my weight. That id have a heart attack or stroke once they opened me up. No one would do the surgery. I went to dr. Bracken next he was great he reassured me he could successfully do my surgery. A few days later I was in surgery he got all the cancer out and I have been cancer free for 26 yrs now thanks to Dr. Bracken he saved my life. I didn’t need chemo or radiation. thk u Dr.
    Penny (jones) clymer in Springfield, OH — Feb 10, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Bracken, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386612398
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Robert Bracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bracken has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.