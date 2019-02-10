Dr. Robert Bracken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bracken, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Bracken, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UC Physicians Office North7690 Discovery Dr Unit 2300, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8787
Uc Health Physicians Office Clifton222 Piedmont Ave Ste 7200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8787
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-0983
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
In 1993 I was diagnosed with rt renal cancer. I was told by 5 other specialists I’d die on the operating table do to my weight. That id have a heart attack or stroke once they opened me up. No one would do the surgery. I went to dr. Bracken next he was great he reassured me he could successfully do my surgery. A few days later I was in surgery he got all the cancer out and I have been cancer free for 26 yrs now thanks to Dr. Bracken he saved my life. I didn’t need chemo or radiation. thk u Dr.
- Urology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Bracken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bracken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bracken has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bracken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.