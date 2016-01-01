Overview

Dr. Robert Brabender, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Brabender works at Orthopedic Associates Pittsburg in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA, Pittsburgh, PA and White Oak, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.