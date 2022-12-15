Dr. Boyne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Boyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Boyne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Boyne works at
Locations
Yvonne Baum M.d. P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 912, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-3819Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shows concern and very caring for us from our first visit and through many phone calls. He believes in doing what is right for you. Clean office and friendly staff. Thanks Dr. B
About Dr. Robert Boyne, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134128176
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyne has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tension Headache and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyne speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyne.
Dr. Boyne