Overview

Dr. Robert Boykin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Boykin works at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Arden, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.