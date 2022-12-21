See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arden, NC
Dr. Robert Boykin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (197)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Boykin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arden, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Highlands Cashiers Hospital and Mission Hospital.

Dr. Boykin works at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Arden, NC with other offices in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergeortho (ardenfletcher)
    2585 HENDERSONVILLE RD, Arden, NC 28704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-8800
  2. 2
    Blue Ridge Bone & Joint Clinic
    75b Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 258-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Highlands Cashiers Hospital
  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 197 ratings
    Patient Ratings (197)
    5 Star
    (192)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Boykin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518158633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Alps Shoulder Surgery Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess / Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Boykin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boykin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boykin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boykin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boykin has seen patients for Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boykin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    197 patients have reviewed Dr. Boykin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boykin.

