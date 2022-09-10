Dr. Robert Bourne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bourne, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Bourne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their residency with LDS Hospital Salt Lake City UT
Dr. Bourne works at
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Surgery1160 E 3900 S Ste 5000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 264-6017Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Select Choice Insurance
- SelectCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
At 1st I wasn't real happy with him. But as it turns out, he is a most amazingly compassionate, kind Dr. He is thorough, good at explaining and very kind. Very happy with his care of my mother.
About Dr. Robert Bourne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1487646998
Education & Certifications
- LDS Hospital Salt Lake City UT
- Lds Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bourne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourne has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourne.
