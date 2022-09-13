Dr. Robert Bos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Bos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago.
Dr. Bos works at
Locations
515 Madison Ave Fl 6, New York, NY 10022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bos?
Dr. Bos listens carefully and calmly. He is kind. He is rational. He makes recommendations that respect the patients rights. He trusts his patients. He can do this because he takes the time needed to know you.
About Dr. Robert Bos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Dutch
NPI: 1134295181
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bos works at
Dr. Bos speaks Dutch.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.