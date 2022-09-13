See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Bos, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Bos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago.

Dr. Bos works at Siri R. Smith Dc PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Siri R. Smith Dc PC
    515 Madison Ave Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 752-6770

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Bos, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Dutch
  • 1134295181
Education & Certifications

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • U Catolica Madre y Maestra, Santiago
Medical Education

Dr. Robert Bos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bos.

