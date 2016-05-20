Dr. Robert Borrowdale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borrowdale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Borrowdale, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Borrowdale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Locations
Western Medical Center Santa Ana1001 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 953-3500
Caduceus Medical Group19742 MacArthur Blvd Ste 100, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 428-0330Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Caduceus 4 Kids18210 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 404, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 577-6031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love dr borrowdale. I couldn't be happier to have him as my OBGYN. Always has a smile on his face, never late to appt and always cares about my concerns. I also love his nurse Amanda. She's awesome.
About Dr. Robert Borrowdale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1013958545
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borrowdale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borrowdale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borrowdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Borrowdale has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borrowdale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Borrowdale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borrowdale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borrowdale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borrowdale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.