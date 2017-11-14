Overview

Dr. Robert Borkowski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Britain, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Borkowski works at Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc. in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.