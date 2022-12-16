See All Hand Surgeons in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Robert Boretz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (66)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Boretz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY College of Medicine at Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Boretz works at Bridgewater Internal Medicine in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group
    215 Union Ave Ste D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4258
  2. 2
    Building B
    34 Mountain Blvd Ste C, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 520-4257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(11)
Dec 16, 2022
Dr Boretz is an excellent physician and his staff is exceptional. He performed a distal bicep tendon repair on my right arm in mid-September 2022. The pain is now gone and I have full flexibility. Now it's just a matter of building the strength back in my bicep. The surgery without a doubt was a success. I highly recommend Dr Boretz.
Laura — Dec 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Boretz, MD
About Dr. Robert Boretz, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
29 years of experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1992709760
  • 1992709760
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New England Medical Center|New England Medical Center Hospitals
Fellowship
Residency
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital/Univ. Miami
Residency
Internship
  • Jackson Health System|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • SUNY College of Medicine at Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Boretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Boretz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Boretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Boretz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Boretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boretz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

