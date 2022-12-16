Overview

Dr. Robert Boretz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SUNY College of Medicine at Brooklyn|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Boretz works at Bridgewater Internal Medicine in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Warren, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

