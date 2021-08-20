Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borenitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Locations
Saginaw Valley Family Care5200 STATE ST, Saginaw, MI 48603 Directions (989) 793-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. was wonderful, he explained everything he was doing. The staff were so friendly-I am so glad we choose this Dr.
About Dr. Robert Borenitsch, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1336191139
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borenitsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borenitsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borenitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borenitsch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borenitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Borenitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borenitsch.
