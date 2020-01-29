Overview

Dr. Robert Boonyaputthikul, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital.



Dr. Boonyaputthikul works at PIH Health in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.