Overview

Dr. Robert Boolbol, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Boolbol works at Pain & Spine Specialist of Connecticut in Farmington, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.