Overview

Dr. Robert Bonwetsch, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Bonwetsch works at Associated Neurologists PC in Danbury, CT with other offices in Poughkeepsie, NY and Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Gait Abnormality and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.