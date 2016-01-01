Dr. Robert Bonow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bonow, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Bonow, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Bonow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgery Pavilion1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonow?
About Dr. Robert Bonow, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English
- 1578839452
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bonow using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bonow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonow works at
Dr. Bonow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.