Dr. Robert Bonow, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Bonow, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Bonow works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery Pavilion
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Astrocytoma
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Robert Bonow, MD

Specialties
  • Neurological Spine Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578839452
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Bonow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bonow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bonow works at Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Bonow’s profile.

Dr. Bonow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

