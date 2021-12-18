See All Plastic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.

Dr. Bonillas works at Scottsdale Plastics in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scottsdale Plastics
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 367, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 442-4204
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2021
    I reached out to this doctor after a friend recommended him. I have had a botched surgery that resulted in many surgeries from complications and I am still months later dealing with the repercussions. In my experience most plastic surgeons do not want to get involved with botched surgery patients. Yet speaking to Morgan in Dr. Bonillas office I was felt immediately at ease and was able to speak freely regarding my needs. Morgan is down to earth and a very compassionate soul which is such a blessing when your past experiences with plastic surgeons offices have been the absolute opposite. The office is warm and pleasant. Dr.Bonillas is wonderful. He is caring and compassionate and took a lot of time in my consult with me trying to help me find my next steps. I definitely felt like I was finally in competent and safe hands. He is professional and trustworthy and those qualities are essential when researching any plastic surgeon. I highly recommend Dr.Bonillas.
    — Dec 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD
    About Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598969198
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bonillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonillas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonillas works at Scottsdale Plastics in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bonillas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonillas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

