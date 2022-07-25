Overview

Dr. Robert Boltuch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Boltuch works at Military Trail Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.