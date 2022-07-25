Dr. Robert Boltuch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boltuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Boltuch, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Boltuch, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Military Trail Medical Center2790 N Military Trl Ste 6, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 689-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Humana
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Takes his time, very thorough, excellent doctor
About Dr. Robert Boltuch, DO
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1922146851
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Southeastern Medical Center
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boltuch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boltuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boltuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Boltuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boltuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boltuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boltuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.